Fox managed 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 loss to the 76ers.

Fox continues to battle his way through an abdominal injury, something that has plagued him for the better part of a week. Despite the apparent discomfort, Fox led the Kings in scoring and assists. The Kings are now four games adrift of the Grizzlies in the battle for the eighth-seed and should they fall any further behind, a lingering injury could become more of an issue.