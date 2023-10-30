Fox suffered an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Fox headed to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after suffering an apparent ankle injury on a layup attempt. Fox did return to the game shortly thereafter and put together a 13-point quarter to help force overtime. Although he was able to return to the game, he was unable to play most of the overtime period due to injury and was helped to the locker room following the game. Coach Mike Brown didn't have an injury update after the game, but it's possible Fox misses some time.