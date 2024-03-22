Sabonis ended with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes during Thursday's 109-102 loss to Washington.

The 27-year-old center extended his double-double streak to 52 games, putting him one away from tying Kevin Love's modern record set in the 2010-11 season. Sabonis is also within striking distance of another piece of history, as his 65 double-doubles on the season puts him only seven back of Hakeem Olajuwon's NBA record 72 from 1992-93, with 13 games left on the Kings' schedule. Through 11 games in March, Sabonis is averaging 20.3 points, 16.5 boards, 7.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor.