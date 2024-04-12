Sabonis racked up 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 loss to the Pelicans.

Sabonis' 75th double-double marked the most double-doubles by any player in a season since Moses Malone, who logged 77 double-doubles over 30 years ago. Despite breaking records left and right, the standout center isn't in the MVP conversation, but his explosive performances haven't saved the Kings from the play-in bracket. Sabonis will get no rest before the playoffs, as they will fight for the best seed possible up until the final game.