Sabonis amassed 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 20 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 victory over the Clippers.

Sabonis came one assist shy of a triple-double as he recorded his 71st double-double of the season, which is nine more than Nikola Jokic. The short-handed Kings will be limping into the playoffs, but expect a big workload ahead from Sabonis as the team tried to improve their seeding.