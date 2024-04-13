Sabonis logged 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 108-107 loss to the Suns.

Sabonis was pestered consistently by Jusuf Nurkic during the loss, and some calls didn't go Sacramento's way during the interior battle. As the team's top contributor, Sabonis will need to post another big total against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. A loss would sink the Kings down to ninth or even 10th, which would require two wins in the play-in to earn a spot in the playoff bracket.