Sabonis registered 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Knicks.

Sabonis didn't have his best scoring performance, but he's failed to reach the 20-point mark in all but one of his last six appearances, so it's not like he has been setting the scoring column on fire in recent weeks. Even considering that, Sabonis remains an elite fantasy contributor due to his versatility and impressive double-double streak. Sabonis has recorded a double-double in each of his appearances starting Dec. 2, a span that has stretched for 58 straight games.