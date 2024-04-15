Sabonis ended with 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-82 win over the Trail Blazers.

Sabonis needed one more assist to hit the triple-double, but it was a solid outing for the star nonetheless. Sabonis is one of the most consistent producers in the NBA, and he'll need to propel the Kings to two consecutive wins this week to make it into the playoff bracket. He finished the regular season with the league lead in double-doubles and triple-doubles.