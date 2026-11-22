Sabonis chipped in 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 97-96 victory over the Celtics.

Sabonis remained a dominant presence on the glass, though his seven turnovers and fouling out diminished an otherwise productive performance. His combination of rebounding, efficient interior scoring and passing continues to provide a strong fantasy foundation. Saturday's relatively modest assist total also highlights how Sacramento's offensive responsibilities are being distributed, as Darius Acuff is now operating as the team's go-to playmaker. Sabonis has four double-doubles over his last five games and is turning things around after an inconsistent start to the season.