Sabonis totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 20 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 107-77 victory over the Nets.

He very nearly collected his 27th triple-double of the season, but instead Sabonis had to settle for his NBA-leading 74th double-double, 10 ahead of second-place Nikola Jokic. Sabonis also extended his record double-double streak to 61, the longest the league has seen in the modern era, and he's one of only four players in NBA history to put together a streak of 60-plus games. Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Walt Bellamy all accomplished the feat in the 1960s.