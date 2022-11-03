Sabonis registered 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to Miami.

Sabonis had a big first quarter, knocking down four of his six shots for eight points, with two easy buckets coming off assists from Malik Monk. The Kings power forward also racked up five of his game-high 12 rebounds (tied with Tyler Herro) in the quarter and added another five boards in the third quarter as Sacramento and Miami traded leads in the second half. Sabonis only made one of two field goals in the fourth quarter, though he did knock down all four of his free throw attempts to give him six points in the period, as the Kings fell to the Heat to take their fifth loss of the season.