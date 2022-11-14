Sabonis produced 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 22 rebounds and eight assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 win over Golden State.

Sabonis was a beast on the glass, hauling in a season-high 22 rebounds. He also came within two assists of a triple-double, capping off what was arguably his best performance of the season. In typical fashion, he offered nothing on the defensive end, something that managers should be used to by now. After a slow start he has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games, and five of his last six. He sits as the 39th ranked player thus far, a range he should be able to occupy most of the season.