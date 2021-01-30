Barnes scored 26 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Raptors.

Barnes led the Kings with 26 points, his second-best scoring night of the season. He shot particularly well from deep and now has multiple threes in three consecutive games. Even on nights where he doesn't score this well, Barnes has notably ticked up his rebounds, assists and steals from last season.