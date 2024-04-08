Barnes closed Sunday's 107-77 win over Brooklyn with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across 11 minutes.

With the Kings fighting for every win in a tightly contested Western Conference playoff race, Barnes has seen his usage dry up as coach Mike Brown gives more minutes to second-unit players like Trey Lyles and Davion Mitchell. Barnes has scored in single digits in six of the last nine games and played 15 minutes or less in two of the last three, and the 31-year-old forward seems dangerously close to dropping out of the rotation entirely.