Barnes contributed nine points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Barnes has been very quiet in recent weeks, with the Spurs relying more on their young wings. Over his last 11 games, Barnes is averaging 21.2 minutes per contest with 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers on 49.1 percent shooting.