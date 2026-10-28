Barnes closed with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 130-103 victory over the Kings.

Barnes played a limited role off the bench, attempting just two shots and failing to record a rebound or assist. The veteran forward saw fewer minutes than fellow reserves Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson, highlighting the competition for playing time in San Antonio's rotation. Barnes' modest offensive involvement and limited minutes make him difficult to trust in standard fantasy leagues.