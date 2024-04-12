Barnes accumulated 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 loss to the Pelicans.

Barnes' veteran presence will be critical to the team's success in the play-in bracket, Although the Kings are limping into the final week, Barnes has done a great job of absorbing the output lost by Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Malik Monk (knee).