Barnes supplied 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-82 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Although Barnes is a shot-dependent fantasy option, he's stepped up to absorb most of the production left by Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Malik Monk (knee). The veteran enjoyed a lot of playoff experience during his tenure with the Warriors, averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assist in 71 appearances. He'll get a chance to further his playoff resume against his former team this week.