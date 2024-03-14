Barnes posted 23 points (8-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 win over the Lakers.

Barnes is on fire from beyond the arc, compiling 11-for-18 shooting from deep across his last two games, with Wednesday representing his fifth occasion of the season posting at least five made threes. Barnes' workload has fluctuated of late, and he isn't contributing much outside of the scoring column, but he is carrying serious shooting momentum into Saturday's game against the Knicks