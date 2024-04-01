Barnes had 24 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-106 victory over the Jazz.

Malik Monk's (knee) has joined Kevin Huerter (shoulder) with a long-term injury, leaving the door wide open for Barnes to make a significant impact. He delivered on Sunday, striping five three-pointers during an impressive sharpshooting display. The veteran will now assume a critical role during Sacramento's push to the playoffs.