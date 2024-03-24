Barnes totaled nine points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds across 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 victory over Orlando.
Barnes was a non-factor in the win, despite playing 37 minutes. In true Barnes fashion, he did nothing to excite fantasy managers, proving why he should be considered a viable asset in deeper formats only. With his best years now behind him, there is no reason to think anything changes for the remainder of the season and beyond.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Gets buckets Wednesday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Efficient performance in win•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Excels with 22 points•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Delivers 14 points in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Another 20-plus-point game•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Revival continues•