Watch Now:

Barnes totaled nine points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds across 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 victory over Orlando.

Barnes was a non-factor in the win, despite playing 37 minutes. In true Barnes fashion, he did nothing to excite fantasy managers, proving why he should be considered a viable asset in deeper formats only. With his best years now behind him, there is no reason to think anything changes for the remainder of the season and beyond.

More News