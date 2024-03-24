Barnes totaled nine points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds across 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 victory over Orlando.

Barnes was a non-factor in the win, despite playing 37 minutes. In true Barnes fashion, he did nothing to excite fantasy managers, proving why he should be considered a viable asset in deeper formats only. With his best years now behind him, there is no reason to think anything changes for the remainder of the season and beyond.