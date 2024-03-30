Barnes closed with 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite coming up short in the final minute, Barnes provided excellent support amid Kevin Huerter's (shoulder) absence, and his veteran presence will serve the Kings well as they continue their playoff push. Barnes' record has been spotty during the month of March, but he's in line for an upward trend with Huerter sidelined. The lineup adjustment should result in increased shot volume, and Barnes usually finishes well when he has 10 or more shot attempts.