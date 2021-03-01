Barnes totaled 28 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and six assists Sunday in a loss to the Hornets.

Barnes trailed only Buddy Hield for the team lead in scoring in the contest, finishing with over 20 points for the third straight contest. Over that span, he has provided excellent value with per-game averages of 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. On the season, Barnes is shooting a career-best 49.3 percent from the field.