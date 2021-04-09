Barnes tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 loss to the Pistons.

Barnes didn't do enough with his team-leading 40 minutes on the floor, and the team desperately needs more offense from the veteran if they have any hope of ending their four-game losing streak. A slight regression from his 21/12 double-double against the Grizzlies is to be expected, but his ability to put together big numbers in both categories has been elusive of late.