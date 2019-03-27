Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 18 points in victory
Barnes produced 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 victory over the Mavericks.
Barnes put up a prototypical line Tuesday, scoring 18 points with basically no other stats. Owners know exactly what to expect from Barnes and would not be surprised at all with his unproductive line. Points tend to garner more attention when people are drafting and that typically results in players such as Barnes being over-drafted in a lot of situations.
