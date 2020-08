Barnes notched 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Barnes posted his fourth straight double-digit scoring performance, and he has achieved that feat in six of seven bubble games. However, this was only the ninth time Barnes reached the 25-point mark this season. The Kings have gone 6-3 in those contests.