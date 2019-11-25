Kings' Harrison Barnes: Ties season high in scoring
Barnes erupted for 26 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 113-106 win over the Wizards.
The scoring haul matched Barnes' best mark of the season, but as per usual, the forward didn't offer much in the way of supporting numbers. He should have lasting value as a points and three-pointers contributor, but his overall fantasy ceiling will remain suppressed unless he shows some unexpected growth in other areas.
