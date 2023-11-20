Ellis has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.

Ellis has surpassed Davion Mitchell as the top backup behind De'Aaron Fox, but the Alabama product appears to have sprained his ankle during Sunday's win over the Mavericks. Sacramento may just be exercising precaution during a back-to-back, so Ellis can be considered day-to-day, with his next chance to suit up coming Wednesday in a rematch versus New Orleans. In Ellis' absence, Mitchell figures to operate as the primary backup point guard, but if Kevin Huerter (finger) and Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) join Ellis on the sideline, Malik Monk and Chris Duarte would presumably handle increased usage as well.