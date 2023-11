Ellis provided four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-118 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Kings were impressed by Ellis' performance on Monday against Houston and gave him the start. Unfortunately, he failed to make an impact and the team put Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk back in after only seven minutes. He appeared again for brief stints in the second and third quarter but rode the bench after that.