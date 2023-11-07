Ellis finished Monday's 122-97 loss to Houston with 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes.

Ellis had logged just two minutes across two appearances before shining off the bench Monday, as he ended with more points scored than minutes played while missing just two of his seven shots from the field. Ellis saw extended minutes since Houston blew out the Kings for a second straight game, but given how much the offense has struggled, it wouldn't be shocking if he sees extra minutes in the coming contests, particularly since De'Aaron Fox remains out with an ankle injury.