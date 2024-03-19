Monk amassed 28 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes during Monday's 121-111 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Monk struggled from three-point range, but that didn't stop him from posting another impressive stat line, with the veteran sharpshooter now reaching the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances. One of the most productive second-unit scorers in The Association, Monk holds substantial value in most formats due to his scoring prowess and important role in the Kings' rotation. He's averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.