Monk provided 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 129-94 victory over the Bucks.

Monk added to his resume for Sixth Man of the Year with another brilliant performance. Keegan Murray's (ankle) injury required an extra push from the bench, but Monk delivers the goods nightly. Monk and De'Aaron Fox would probably not fare as well if they were both in the first unit, and the team has implemented Monk's' role perfectly. He's versatile enough to cover three positions as a reserve.