Bagley (hand) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bagley had been sidelined since March 15 due to a fractured left hand, but he was probable ahead of Friday's matchup. However, Bagley will come off the bench and have an undisclosed minutes restriction following his lengthy absence, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Chimizie Metu could see a decreased workload with Bagley back in action.