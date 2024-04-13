Bagley (knee) will not play Sunday against the Celtics.
Bagley remains week-to-week for the Wizards and was unable to return for the finale. In 24 appearances for the Wizards, Bagley produced averages of 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks.
