Bagley totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT, 0-1 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 preseason loss to the Jazz.

After being acquired by Denver during the offseason, it appears as though Bagley could be in line to play the primary backup role behind Nikola Jokic. Despite a somewhat modest performance Sunday, Bagley was the first big off the bench, a role that could yield backend fantasy value, should it maintain for any length of time. Bagley has always struggled to deliver consistent fantasy value, seen more as a points league asset. For those in category leagues, he is best left for deeper formats.