Nuggets' Marvin Bagley: Signs with Denver

Bagley (shoulder) agreed to a one-year deal with the Nuggets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After playing for three teams over the past two seasons, Bagley will join the Nuggets for the 2026-27 campaign. The big man appeared in 60 regular-season games (12 starts) between the Wizards and Mavericks last season, averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 61.8 percent from the field across 20.0 minutes per contest. He figures to operate as Denver's top backup big man behind Nikola Jokic.