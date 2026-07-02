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Nuggets' Marvin Bagley: Signs with Denver

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bagley (shoulder) agreed to a one-year deal with the Nuggets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After playing for three teams over the past two seasons, Bagley will join the Nuggets for the 2026-27 campaign. The big man appeared in 60 regular-season games (12 starts) between the Wizards and Mavericks last season, averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 61.8 percent from the field across 20.0 minutes per contest. He figures to operate as Denver's top backup big man behind Nikola Jokic.

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