Wizards interim head coach Brian Keefe said Wednesday that Bagley (knee) is being viewed as week-to-week, Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Bagley has already been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers due to a right knee sprain, which he suffered in Tuesday's 117-113 win over the Bucks. Given that there are less than two weeks left in the regular season, Bagley's 2023-24 campaign is almost certainly over, but Washington may re-evaluate him at some point in the middle of next week before making an official call on his status. With Richaun Holmes (toe) joining Bagley in street clothes for at least Wednesday's game, Tristan Vukcevic and Eugene Omoruyi could take on most of the minutes at center.