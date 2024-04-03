Bagley (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Bagley didn't return Tuesday after leaving the win over the Bucks in the second quarter due to a right knee sprain. He'll miss the second half of Washington's back-to-back set and turn his sights on suiting up for Friday's matchup against Portland. Richaun Holmes (toe) is questionable, so if both big men are out, Tristan Vukcevic and Eugene Omoruyi would be candidates for increased roles.