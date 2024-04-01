Bagley totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes during Sunday's 119-107 loss to the Heat.

Bagley has started in the Wizards' last two games due to the absence of Kyle Kuzma (), but he's responded well with back-to-back double-doubles. There are no signs of the Wizards wanting to shut Kuzma down for the rest of the season, as the team has nothing to play for, but if that's the case, then Bagley would suddenly become more valuable down the stretch. He's averaging 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in a starting role while also riding a streak of five consecutive outings with double-digit points.