Bagley (knee) finished Tuesday's 117-113 win over the Bucks with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in nine minutes.

After exiting Tuesday's contest with 7:59 remaining in the second quarter due to a right knee sprain, Bagley was unable to re-enter the game. In his absence, Tristan Vukcevic saw increased playing time. Bagley's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers.