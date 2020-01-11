Play

Kings' Marvin Bagley III: Out again

Bagley (foot) will remain sidelined for Friday's game versus the Bucks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bagley practiced fully Thursday and subsequently drew a questionable designation for Friday's contest. However, the Kings have opted to exercise caution with their prized big man and will keep him sidelined for another game. The absence will mark his eight straight game missed. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Magic.

