Bagley closed with 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 133-131 loss to the Pistons.

Bagley moved back into the starting lineup Wednesday after missing the Kings' previous contest with a shoulder injury. The fourth-year forward continued his recent string of solid production, as he has collected at least nine boards in each of his past four games while averaging 16.8 points over that span. After being buried on the Sacramento's bench early in the season, Bagley has emerged as an important piece in the team's frontcourt, raising his season averages to 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.