Kings' Marvin Bagley: Ruled out Sunday
Bagley (thumb) will not play in Sunday's game against Dallas, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
There was hope that Bagley would be able to make his long-awaited return Sunday evening, but in the end the Kings will hold him out for at least one more contest as he recovers from a right thumb injury. The Kings play on the second night of a back-to-back Monday in Houston.
