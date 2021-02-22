Bagley recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block during Sacramento's 128-115 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

Bagley had a quieter game Sunday after three straight games of at least 19 points. The Kings welcomed back Richaun Holmes (knee) to the frontcourt after a three game absence, but his presence didn't affect Bagley's recent minutes and usage. The forward has stayed healthy this year, which was a big question mark coming into the season, as he has only missed two games due to a sore calf. The former second overall pick has shown glimpses of dominance during his three years in the NBA, but has lacked the consistency necessary to take his game to the next level. Bagley is averaging 13.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season and shooting a career-high 39.2 percent from three.