Kings' Zach Randolph: Nearly double-doubles in loss
Randolph recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during a 110-92 loss to the Wizards on Monday.
He didn't shoot well in the loss, but Randolph has been playing pretty well lately, with at least 12 points scored in seven of his last eight games played. He would likely have easily snared his first double-double of the season had the game been a bit closer. Randolph is worth a look for owners in need of points and rebounds.
