Zach Randolph: Set to retire
Randolph announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
The 38-year-old was waived by the Mavericks in February and has been unable to latch on with a new team over the last 10 months. Randolph averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his 18-year career with the Trail Blazers, Knicks, Clippers, Grizzlies and Kings.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.