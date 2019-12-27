Randolph announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

The 38-year-old was waived by the Mavericks in February and has been unable to latch on with a new team over the last 10 months. Randolph averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his 18-year career with the Trail Blazers, Knicks, Clippers, Grizzlies and Kings.