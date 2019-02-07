Randolph has been waived by the Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the 18-year veteran won't play a game for the Mavericks and will instead hit the free agent market. According to Mark Stein, there could be a "sizable" amount of teams looking to add Randolph. He's just one season removed from averaging 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 25.6 minutes.