Kings' Zach Randolph: Could be on move
The Kings have engaged with the Knicks on trade talks surrounding Randolph and New York center Enes Kanter, league sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Wojnarowski notes that no trade is imminent, but both sides are eager to shed the expiring contracts attached to the big men. While Kanter has been a key scorer and rebounder for New York's second unit this season, Randolph has been a healthy inactive throughout the 2018-19 campaign. As a 37-year-old on a team ripe with plenty of younger frontcourt prospects, Randolph doesn't project to have a role with Sacramento at any point moving forward and likely wouldn't see meaningful run with the Knicks or any other team either.
