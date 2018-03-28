Kings' Zach Randolph: No longer on Tuesday's injury report
Randolph (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Randolph has missed the last two games with an illness, but is no longer featured on the Kings injury report. That said, Skal Labissiere will draw another start at power forward, which means Randolph will have to settle for a bench role. At this point, it's unclear if Randolph will see the court even though he's active and available to play, so he's someone to avoid in fantasy leagues for the time being.
