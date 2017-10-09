Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores 16 vs. Lakers
Randolph posted 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's preseason loss to the Lakers.
Randolph was held out of Friday's game to rest, but the veteran power forward returned to have a solid outing Sunday. It was the first extended action Randolph saw with his new team this preseason, and the 36-year-old figures to start the season as the team's starting power forward.
